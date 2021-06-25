Updated Information

The June 29 Coffee with a Cop event will now only be open to North Memorial staff members due to ongoing COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to a North Memorial spokesperson: "To keep our customers, team members and community safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, North Memorial Health has restricted visitor guidelines in place.

"To comply with these guidelines, the Coffee with a Cop event being held at North Memorial Health Hospital will be limited to team members only. We look forward to seeing you at future Coffee with Cop events offered in the community. Thank you."

The Robbinsdale Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at North Memorial, 3300 Oakdale Ave., Robbinsdale. The event will be in the Ridgeview, Lakeshore and Pinecrest rooms.

Coffee with a Cop is part of a national program that allows residents to ask questions, share concerns and get to know officers from their local police department.

For more information, call the department at 763-531-1220.

