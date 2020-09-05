The annual fundraiser for New Hope-based assistance dog training facility Can Do Canines will take place virtually at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
The event will feature an assistance dog demonstration, a client presentation, a glimpse into the organization’s prison-inmate dog training program, puppies and more. After the virtual presentation, participants are encouraged to walk their dogs for Can Do Canines and take a photo of the experience.
Individuals or teams can register online and everyone is encouraged to collect pledges and donations toward this fundraiser. Proceeds make it possible for Can Do Canines to match assistance dogs with people with disabilities, free of charge. Since 1989, 700 assistance animals have been matched.
The organization has also partnered with Twin Cities Caricatures to raise funds. The artists have pledged 25% of their proceeds for orders placed by Sept. 30. Visit twincitiescaricatures.com/fundraisers for more information.
To register, view information, or watch the virtual event, visitcandowoofaroo.org.
