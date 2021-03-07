New Hope-based Can Do Canines, a nonprofit that trains assistance animals, is continuing its virtual “Tails to Tell” series, beginning with a program March 8.
Each presentation is free to view and features placed animals and their companions, “puppy raisers” and Can Do Canines staff members. Each session concludes with a question and answer portion.
S“Tails to Tell” sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11; 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10; and 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Since 1989, Can Do Canines has provided more than 750 assistance dogs to people with disabilities, all free of charge. Fully trained dogs are provided to Minnesota and Wisconsin residents who have mobility challenges, hearing loss, seizure disorders, diabetes with hypoglycemia unawareness, and children with autism.Visit can-do-canines.org/tailstotell to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.