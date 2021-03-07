FW05CO_candocanines.jpg

Can Do Canines Training Manager Shenna Lemche, works with a future assistance dog.

New Hope-based Can Do Canines, a nonprofit that trains assistance animals, is continuing its virtual “Tails to Tell” series, beginning with a program March 8.

Each presentation is free to view and features placed animals and their companions, “puppy raisers” and Can Do Canines staff members. Each session concludes with a question and answer portion.

S“Tails to Tell” sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11; 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10; and 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.

Since 1989, Can Do Canines has provided more than 750 assistance dogs to people with disabilities, all free of charge. Fully trained dogs are provided to Minnesota and Wisconsin residents who have mobility challenges, hearing loss, seizure disorders, diabetes with hypoglycemia unawareness, and children with autism.Visit can-do-canines.org/tailstotell to register.

