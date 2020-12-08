Can Do Canines is now hosting its Tails to Tell presentations virtually. These presentations are for the public to learn what Can Do Canines is all about. Upcoming dates include 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10; 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
Each presentation will be led by a staff member and will include testimonials from an assistance dog team and a puppy raiser and a photo tour of the facility. Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions.
“Our Tails to Tell presentations are a great way for potential clients, volunteers, or anyone who is interested in supporting us to learn about our mission and the important work we do,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Laurie Carlson.
The mission of Can Do Canines is to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities by creating mutually beneficial partnerships with specially trained dogs. Since 1989, Can Do Canines has provided more than 700 assistance dogs to people with disabilities, all free of charge. Fully trained dogs are provided to Minnesota and Wisconsin residents who live with disabilities that involve mobility challenges, hearing loss or deafness, seizure disorders, or diabetes complicated by hypoglycemia unawareness, or who are children with autism.
Registration is available at tailstotell.can-do-canines.org, or by calling 763-331-3000, ext. 152. Registrants will be sent a link for accessing the online event. More information and additional dates can be found at can-do-canines.org/tailstotell.
