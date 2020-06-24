Can Do Canine assistance animals to graduate June 27

Most commencement ceremonies occurred earlier this month, but there is another class of students eager to walk across the stage – or anywhere for that matter. Assistance dog training organization Can Do Canines in New Hope will graduate 13 assistant animals and their human companions 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Director Al Peters said the event is often an emotional one that pulls together every person who has helped the assistance animal and its new owner get to that point: the breeder, the volunteers who raised and trained the animals and the donors that ensured the animal was gifted to its human companion free of charge.
“We typically have plenty of Kleenex on hand for graduations,” said Peters.
This season’s pack of graduates is all Labrador retrievers, save for one smooth collie. Combined, the graduates have been trained to assist those with mobility challenges, hearing loss or deafness, seizure disorders, diabetes complicated by hypoglycemia unawareness and children with autism. All dogs are placed in the program by age 2.
“We essentially begin training the dogs from the moment they are born,” said Peters. “It is a full-time process throughout the dog’s first two years, ending in a few months of custom training for the needs of a specific individual with a disability.”
Many dogs hail from Labrador breeding overseen by Can Do Canines, but it is not uncommon for the organization to receive donations of poodles, collies, labs, golden retrievers and some mixed-breed shelter pups.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation will be hosted virtually at can-do-canines.org. An email reminder can be set up visiting graduation.can-do-canines.org, and the ceremony will be available for replay after it premieres at 1 p.m. Graduation ceremonies are always open to the public, said spokesperson Caren Hansen, who hopes the online ceremony will give more opportunities for people to see what Can Do Canines does.
Peters said he hopes the online event would inspire viewers to get involved with the organization, as it is only made stronger by the people that invest in it.
