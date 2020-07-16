A woman who is believed to be an innocent bystander was struck by gunfire in a Brooklyn Park shooting July 15.
According to the police department, at approximately 5 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Zane Avenue on a report of shots fired. While officers were responding, a 911 caller informed the police department that an adult female had been struck in the lower body and was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle.
At the hospital she was treated for non-life threatening wounds.
In the preliminary investigation, officers determined that two individuals exchanged gunfire across the roadway when the victim was hit.
As part of the investigation, the victim was interviewed at the hospital, and is believed to be an innocent bystander with no connection to the shooting.
No arrests have been made in the investigation, which is active and ongoing, according to Mark Bruley, deputy chief of the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
