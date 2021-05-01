The Golden Valley Police Commission Task Force will present its work at two virtual information sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.

The task force was created to review the city’s longstanding Golden Valley Civil Service Commission, which currently has two serving commissioners and two liaison from the police department. The commission recently underwent a rule-making process with the city to parse its actual roles and responsibilities.

The task force will not decide the fate of the existing commission, but plan a new one, from the name and membership makeup to its mission statement and bylaws. The task force includes the two members of the Civil Service Commission.

Each information session will feature a presentation from task force members and a community discussion about the proposed mission and bylaws. One program will be broadcast live and recorded for later viewing.

Viewers will be able to watch and participate via Cisco WebEx or by phone. Information on how to access the sessions is not yet available; check for updates at goldenvalleymn.gov.

