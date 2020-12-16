To the Editor:
In a recent column, Dawn Pape of the Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission wrote about the need for communities to revise how they handle snow and ice: to learn how to “salt smart.” Robbinsdale is home to two large businesses that provide jobs, health care, food and tax revenue to the city and its citizens: North Memorial Health Hospital and Hy-Vee. These organizations are critical to making Robbinsdale a desirable place to live, and their workers have labored under terrible stress during this year of a pandemic. We are grateful for their service. With that grateful spirit, we urge North Memorial and Hy-Vee to extend their concern for the health of the community by implementing smart salting to protect the water in our city.
North Memorial’s salting practices have resulted in visibly damaged soil around its multi-block campus. Some of these strips of land, inches to a foot wide or more, are remediated each spring with fresh turf, while others are left to become more distressed year after year. This damage to the ground is a message that we need to be concerned about the groundwater. Throughout the North Memorial and Hy-Vee campuses each winter, salt can be found in piles–at far higher concentrations than is needed to clear ice. The residue disfigures the sidewalks and parking lots and is left to enter our water system.
We understand the need to provide safe places for people to walk in winter; we don’t want to fall. But we also have pets who have suffered repeated injuries and infections from the salt in our neighborhood. We may not be able to avoid salted sidewalks when walking to Wirth Park, Victory Memorial Drive or Lakeview Terrace Park because these businesses are so large. And we have children in our lives whom we want to enjoy healthy water long after we are gone.
We ask the incoming mayor and City Council to work with these important local businesses to improve the quality of water in our city while maintaining safe conditions for their workers and patrons.
Janet Anderson, Aeriel Ashlee, Kyle Ashlee, Emily Braun, Monika Hubka, Adam Krueger and Leif Peterson
Robbinsdale
