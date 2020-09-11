Bus Route 705 returning with Metro Transit service adjustments

As part of changes by Metro Transit that start Saturday, Sept. 12, service is resuming on Route 705, a local route through Brooklyn Park, New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley and to St. Louis Park.
Get more information on the route at metrotransit.org/route/705.
As part of the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and respond to changes in travel demand, Metro Transit is adding trips to routes where ridership demand is increasing and suspending service on routes where ridership is expected to remain low through the fall. The focus is having resources in areas where they are most needed to provide critical travel during this ongoing crisis.
Metro Transit regularly monitors ridership to see if changes such as extra trips or larger vehicles are needed to help customers maintain social distancing onboard.
These bus routes will operate new full weekday schedules, with many routes receiving increased hours of service and/or trip frequency: 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27, 61, 63, 64, 68, 74, 80, 83, 94, 219, 538, 604, 612, 615, 716, 717, 721, 723, 755, 801, 805, 852, METRO A Line and METRO C Line.
Hours of service and/or trip frequency will improve for these local routes: 4, 7, 9, 12, 19, 23, 30, 32, 46, 54, 62, 65, 67, 71, 87, 225, 227, 535, 539, 540, 645, 705, 722, 724 and 831.
These bus routes will have a reduced hours of service and/or trip frequency: 70, 75 and 515.
Some commuter express routes will continue to operate at a modified level: 134, 250, 264, 270, 294, 353, 553, 578, 597, 663, 664, 667, 670, 756, 760, 761, 763, 764, 766, 768, 824 and 850.
New route 363 will replace routes 361 and 365.
These routes will now be suspended due to low ridership: 141, 765 and 865.
Daily light rail service will continue to operate between approximately 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. with improved frequency. The METRO Blue Line airport shuttle between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 stations continues to operate 24 hours-a-day. Select trips extend to 28th Avenue station.
Sign up for Rider Alerts at metrotransit.org/alerts to learn about future changes to specific routes via text or email.
As the pandemic continues, remember:
Face coverings are required while riding buses/trains. Children under age 2, and those who have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the face covering without assistance are exempt. Get details on face coverings.
Please board through the front door and exit through the back to increase social distancing.
When boarding, if the bus does not have space to allow adequate social distancing, the driver will display “Next Bus Please” on the overhead sign, notifying customers that they need to wait for the next trip.
Transit Information is available, by phone at 612-373-3333 and text at 612-444-1161, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and at Service Centers in downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Customer relations is available by phone at 612-373-3333 and online 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.