A Buffalo man was recently charged with fleeing police after crashing a stolen truck into several Brooklyn Center Police Department squad cars.
Phillip Sadler, 21, was charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property after the March 12 incident.
According to the criminal complaint:
The incident occurred as Brooklyn Center police officers were patrolling the 1200 block of 57th Avenue North as part of an investigation into multiple stolen vehicles.
Officers observed a red pickup truck park next to a home on the block. It appeared that the driver had fallen asleep as he approached the house, and that the vehicle had rolled into a snowbank before coming to a stop.
Officers ran the license plates and noted that they did not match the truck. Officers devised a plan to detain the suspect, later identified as Sadler, before he could flee. They began to use their squad cars to box in the truck and prevent it from fleeing.
As officers were coming into position, Sadler woke up and observed the marked squad cars in front of him.
Sadler then revved the truck’s engines and crashed into the squad car to his front. He then put the truck into reverse, and crashed into the squad car behind him.
Officers drove forward, further blocking in his vehicle. Sadler continued attempts to escape but his truck was unable to gain traction.
Eventually, Sadler surrendered to police, putting his hands out of the truck window.
When interviewed, Sadler told police he had paid a friend $30 or $40 for the truck, but admitted that it was likely stolen. He also admitted to attempts to run away from police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.