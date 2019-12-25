The Brooklyns 2020 census coalition will meet 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the CAPI Immigrant Opportunity Center, 5930 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
All are welcome to learn about the census and come up with ideas to help encourage historically undercounted communities in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center to complete the census form.
To RSVP, visit brooklynpark.org/census2020.
Info: Brenda Morales, 763-315-8466 or brenda.morales@brooklynpark.org
