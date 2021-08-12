bp12coriverpark-canoe.jpg

(Photos courtesy city of Brooklyn Park)

The shore along River Park offers respite from the Mississippi River. Improved water access at the park is meant to support the paddle share program and create a safe harbor for non-motorized boats.

After a nearly two-year renovation project, Brooklyn Park’s River Park is back open with improved amenities.

As celebrated in a July 31 reopening event, the showcase park boasts the following enhancements:

• Improved water access to the Mississippi River supports the paddle share program and creates safe harbor for non-motorized boats.

• A stormwater treatment system handles water that previously ran into the river untreated.

• A walking loop better connects the north and south portions of the park.

• Trail connections link the park to the West Mississippi Regional Trail.

• More opportunities are available for shore fishing.

• A kitchen was added to existing shelter.

River Park is accessible off 81st or 83rd avenues off West River Road and the West Mississippi River Regional Trail.

