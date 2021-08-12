After a nearly two-year renovation project, Brooklyn Park’s River Park is back open with improved amenities.
As celebrated in a July 31 reopening event, the showcase park boasts the following enhancements:
• Improved water access to the Mississippi River supports the paddle share program and creates safe harbor for non-motorized boats.
• A stormwater treatment system handles water that previously ran into the river untreated.
• A walking loop better connects the north and south portions of the park.
• Trail connections link the park to the West Mississippi Regional Trail.
• More opportunities are available for shore fishing.
• A kitchen was added to existing shelter.
River Park is accessible off 81st or 83rd avenues off West River Road and the West Mississippi River Regional Trail.
