After Lisa Jacobson defeated Hollies Winston by a single vote in the Aug. 10 election special election for mayor, a recount will be conducted Aug. 19, according to the city of Brooklyn Park.
The Brooklyn Park City Council, in its roll as the election's canvassing board, canvassed the results of the election Aug. 13. Jacobson received 3,415 votes, while Winston received 3,414.
One ballot was ineligible due to over vote. That is, in one case, a voter cast the ballot for more than one candidate, invalidating their ballot.
Another 26 voters cast ballots for write-in candidates.
Once the results were canvassed, Winston requested a publicly funded recount following the procedures in state statute, according to the city.
“Given this razor-thin margin we will be moving ahead with the recount process provided by state law,” Winston wrote. “The recount will tentatively happen on Thursday, August 19 with the canvass on Monday, August 23. This race could not have been closer and a recount is part of the process. We will continue to work to ensure that every vote is counted fairly. We appreciate your continued support throughout this process.”
Jacobson celebrated victory on Facebook, but acknowledged that a recount will occur.
“I have full faith in the process. This is an important lesson that every vote counts,” Jacobson said.
The recount will begin at 9 a.m. in the Gardenview Room of the Community Activity Center, at 5600 85th Ave. N.
Results of the recount will be announced by each precinct and compared with the results reported on election night.
Following the recount, the results will brought before the council for canvassing Aug. 23.
The recount is open to the public, and space will be reserved in the room for viewing.
Face coverings are required in all of Brooklyn Park's indoor public spaces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.