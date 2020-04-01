For the past 48 years, Community Emergency Assistance Programs has been the community beacon of nutrition, support and connection. Through emergency services and wrap-around supports, CEAP continues to provide a safety net and propel neighbors forward in financial and nutritional health.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led CEAP to pivot our strategy and find new, safe ways to do what we do best––provide assistance to our neighbors in an emergency. CEAP is the neighborhood expert at nourishing neighbors and keeping our community safe in the toughest of situations, and we will continue to do just that.
As always, CEAP is about abundance. Our staff, volunteers and supporters are demonstrating their abundance of care, compassion and support for our community through strategy, communication and quick mobilization.
However, with small budgets and an even smaller staff, organizations like CEAP are working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of every Minnesota neighbor. In order to continue to operate, provide services like Meals on Wheels and emergency food, we need our community’s financial support.
Organizations like food banks and membership consortiums hold a critical position in our sector. However, these organizations do not serve our neighbors directly. Your donations to these membership organizations do not filter down to the local level in direct support of our hungry neighbors.
CEAP is doing everything we can to prepare for all scenarios, but we desperately need the help of our community to make this possible. CEAP’s ability to serve our neighbors is dependent on the financial support we receive. Accessing food from food banks and community kitchens comes at a cost––a cost that we can only pay if we have financial support.
For example, CEAP is deploying frozen meals to our Meals on Wheels participants every two weeks to ensure that neighbors have enough to eat and enough space in their freezers. A single round of frozen meal distribution costs CEAP $10,000. These deliveries are critical to keep our neighbors safe and nourished at home, but incur a significant cost for providing organizations.
Support your local food shelf’s work to feed your neighbors with direct financial donations. We are depending on your donations to keep our doors open and our families fed during this crisis and beyond.
Clare Brumback is president of Community Emergency Assistance Programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.