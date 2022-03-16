A Brooklyn Park woman was recently sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for causing the death of her child in 2018.
Tasha Tennin, 39, received the sentence after locking her 8-year-old son, Tayvion Davis, in her garage overnight, causing him to freeze to death.
Tennin pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in November 2021.
She had initially been charged second-degree manslaughter in the case. A grand jury later indicted her for first-degree murder. Court records show her charges were eventually amended to first-degree manslaughter.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park Police and EMS workers were dispatched to Tennin’s home at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 1, 2018, on the 8200 block of Queen Avenue on a report that her son was unresponsive.
Arriving officers found her son, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Tayvion, lying on the floor of the living room without a pulse.
He was pronounced dead at 8:14 a.m.
Tennin told police she had attempted to wake her son up for school that morning but found him unresponsive.
The temperature outside was between single digits and below zero. Police and EMTs noted that the boy’s body was cold to the touch, as though he had been left outside. He had also urinated in his pajamas, and a police sergeant noted a puddle of frozen liquid in the attached garage.
Following the death of her son, Tennin told officers he had been ill the day before when he came home from school. Interviews with school staff were in contrast with this description, saying he was healthy and energetic during the school day.
Months later, a sibling of Davis told their foster parents that their brother had gotten into trouble and was told to sit in the garage before his death.
The medical examiner’s office autopsy found 17 scars on Davis’ body that were indicative of physical abuse, but no anatomical cause for his death. His toxicology report showed he had a high glucose level, which is consistent with a death caused by hypothermia.
The incident was not isolated.
In June 2018, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to the Tennin residence on a report of a missing child. Tennin was uncooperative with the police, who described living conditions as problematic within her home.
The missing child was later found in Bloomington. Another of Tennin’s children was found sleeping in a nearby park in the rain.
Following the incident, four children living at the property were placed in protective custody. Tennin’s house was deemed unfit for human habitation and condemned.
According to police, Tennin had experienced an acute psychotic episode while using methamphetamine and was hospitalized.
In November 2016, two petitions for orders of protection were filed against Davis’ father after children made allegations of physical, verbal and sexual abuse at his home.
Previously, Tennin had been convicted of aiding and abetting in the malicious punishment of a child in 2006.
