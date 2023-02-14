A Brooklyn Park woman allegedly fatally stabbed her boyfriend in the early morning hours of Feb. 12 after he began choking her, according to police.
In a press release, Brooklyn Park Police said they were dispatched at 3:07 a.m. to a report of domestic violence in the 8600 block of Tessman Circle North.
The reporting party was a female who told police that she was being choked by her boyfriend when she stabbed him.
Responding officers found a man, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office as Ricardo Pates, 40, in a driveway in critical condition.
Officers found that Pates had sustained a stab wound to his chest.
Pates was transported to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:22 a.m. The cause of his death is listed by the medical examiner's office as multiple sharp force injuries.
Brooklyn Park Police began investigating the incident soon after arriving on the scene.
The woman who reported stabbing Pates told investigators she was holding her 5-month-old baby when Pates began choking her, according to the press release.
“At one point she became fearful of going unconscious and reached for a kitchen knife, which she swung at Pates in defense of herself,” the press release states. “Pates was wounded and fled the house. There is a known history of domestic violence involving both parties and (Pates) has been arrested for choking the female in the past.”
The woman who stabbed Pates was not arrested following the incident.
Investigation into the incident continues.
When the investigation concludes, the Brooklyn Park Police Department expects to forward the case to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to consider charges.
