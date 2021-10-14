A Brooklyn Park woman was killed in a head-on car crash Oct. 5 on Zane Avenue.
Cynthia Mae Blauert, 63, died from multiple blunt force injuries following a crash near the intersection of 65th Avenue North and Zane Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Brooklyn Park Police Department was dispatched to a report of a head-on collision on the 6500 block of Zane Avenue.
A woman, later identified as Blauert, was found unresponsive at the scene.
Members of the Brooklyn Park Police and Fire Departments, as well as North Memorial Health Hospital EMTs, attempted life-saving measures, but Blauert was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital by ambulance.
All lanes of Zane Avenue were shut down as the Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol began investigating the crash.
