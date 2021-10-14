A Brooklyn Park woman was killed in a head-on car crash Oct. 5 on Zane Avenue.

Cynthia Mae Blauert, 63, died from multiple blunt force injuries following a crash near the intersection of 65th Avenue North and Zane Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Brooklyn Park Police Department was dispatched to a report of a head-on collision on the 6500 block of Zane Avenue.

A woman, later identified as Blauert, was found unresponsive at the scene.

Members of the Brooklyn Park Police and Fire Departments, as well as North Memorial Health Hospital EMTs, attempted life-saving measures, but Blauert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

All lanes of Zane Avenue were shut down as the Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol began investigating the crash.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments