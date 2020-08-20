A Brooklyn Park woman died Aug. 16 from injuries she sustained in a Brooklyn Center car crash.

Rachelle Marqita Al-Amin, 29, died after the incident, which occurred at 7:30 p.m. on the eastbound I-694 ramp to southbound I-94, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, which is investigating the incident, Al-Amin’s Mazda 5 was traveling eastbound in dry conditions when the car rolled several times, ejecting her from the vehicle. It is not known if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m. from the blunt force injuries.

