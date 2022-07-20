BP vote sign.jpg
bp21nwwestwardguide kurdyumova.jpg

Yelena S. Kurdyumova
bp21nwwestwardguide momanyi.jpg

Henry Momanyi
bp21nwwestwardguide tran.jpg

Maria Tran
bp21nwwestwardguide west hafner.jpg

Tonja West-Hafner

The primary ballot for Brooklyn Park’s West District City Council race will give voters five candidates to choose from Aug. 9: Tonja West-Hafner, Maria Tran, Yelena Kurdyumova, Wayland Richards and Henry Momanyi. The field will be narrowed down to two for the Nov. 8 election.

To get to know the candidates better, the Sun Post sent each a questionnaire. Richards did not respond with answers. Answers from the other four candidates are included below.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments