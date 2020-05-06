The Brooklyn Park Toastmasters, which used to meet at city hall, has moved to a web-based platform for its meetings. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays using the web platform Zoom.
The club is open to all interested parties. To request online attendance, email johnny@webeccentric.com
