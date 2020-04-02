Brooklyn Park plans to allocate $30,000 in no more than $10,000 increments to nonprofit emergency service providers operating in the city.
Though details regarding potential applications for the funding and other aspects of this proposal are yet to be determined, the Brooklyn Park City Council unanimously approved the proposal at its March 23 meeting.
“Any nonprofit operating in Brooklyn Park with a positive track record of providing food, clothing, housing and other life or safety issues assistance to Brooklyn Park residents,” would be eligible to receive funds, according to a staff report written by Kim Berggren, community development director, and Sarah Abe, project facilitator. “[City] staff will use a simple application process to make a determination of eligibility based on the organization’s reputation for performance and ability to provide evidence that funds will be used for eligible purposes.”
The city plans to cap the allocation to any particular organization at $10,000. Additional or higher allocations could be considered on a case-by-case basis if “evidence of outcomes are clearly documented,” according to the report.
Eligible uses for funds include emergency services such as food, clothing, shelter, and other critical life or safety needs as identified by nonprofits serving Brooklyn Park’s residents.
The funds for the program would come from the city’s 2020 contingency fund.
While the approved resolution does not name specific organizations as recipients of the funds, the general concept was brought forward after Clare Brumback, executive director of Community Emergency Assistance Programs reached out to city leadership and requested $10,000 or more in funding, according to the city staff report.
Moving forward, the funds would be distributed administratively rather than being brought back to the city council for approval. Organizations would be expected to provide a report on how the funds were used.
That said, the council generally said it wants to see funds distributed to established nonprofit operators with a history of serving Brooklyn Park residents. CEAP, The Center for Asian and Pacific Islanders, and West African Family and Community Services, were among the organizations mentioned as potential recipients during the discussion.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said the city ought to consider a larger $50,000 allocation and said that the funds should not be too rigidly limited to larger or more established, high-profile organizations.
Conversely, Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said they are concerned about potential lost revenue for the city and difficult budget discussions that may forthcoming, depending on the length of the pandemic response. No motion was made to increase the total collocation amount.
Funds would be distributed through the program no later than June 1. That is, the goal would be to distribute the funds earlier than June 1, but the city still has an application and distribution policy to finalize, among other details. There would likely be open an application period, followed by evaluation before funds would be distributed.
The request comes after Gov. Tim Walz issued executive orders closing the state’s dine-in restaurants, bars and other venues, and closed the state’s K-12 schools, among other executive actions. These closures impacted more than 330,000 Minnesotan workers, or an estimated 19% of the 31,000 jobs in Brooklyn Park. Following this, Walz issued a two-week “stay-at-home” order for Minnesotans beginning March 27.
These losses of income, coupled with increased food insecurity and the unanticipated need for childcare, is expected to increase the burden on nonprofits that support residents in financial emergencies.
The move mirrors steps taken by Brooklyn Center, which allocated $10,000 each to Community Emergency Assistance Programs, The Center for Asian and Pacific Islanders, and West African Family and Community Services.
While the council discussed potential funding for grants or a deferred loan program for small businesses in the city, it is not clear if such a program would move forward.
The consensus among the council was that city staff should investigate creating a program that wouldn’t overlap with services already provided by the state or federal government. Councilmember Mark Mata said such a program should move quickly when compared to other government programs.
Councilmember Susan Pha said that the city should provide small businesses with assistance in navigating potentially cumbersome state and federal aid applications.
