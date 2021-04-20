Operations and maintenance crews in Brooklyn Park will begin flushing fire hydrants on Monday, April 26. Hydrant flushing is necessary to test the hydrants and to remove sediment buildup.

Crews may start as early as 6 a.m. and may work until 5:30 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by May 7.

Occasionally, water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing. If this happens, run cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears. Residents should avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

Parents are asked to remind their children to stay a safe distance back from utility crews as they work.

Questions can be directed to 763-493-8007 or bpom@brooklynpark.org.

