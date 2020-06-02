Some city codes relaxed so restaurants can register for socially distanced outdoor seating
Following the May 22 announcement from Gov. Tim Walz declaring that restaurants can open for outdoor service June 1, Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde issued a directive allowing flexibility in the city’s regulations for service in outdoor areas during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Beginning on June 1, 2020 at 2:00 a.m., restaurants and bars may sell and serve food in outdoor areas, provided that the restaurant or bar has submitted to city staff for review and approval a site plan and other related information required by the staff,” the directive reads. “The city code requirement for obtaining a conditional use permit for an outdoor seating area with more than 24 seats is suspended during the period that this directive is in effect, and any city fees that would otherwise be charged relating to the sale and service of food and alcoholic beverages in outdoor areas are waived during the period that this directive is in effect.”
The directive also grants taprooms and cocktail rooms the ability to serve alcoholic beverages outdoors.
“Restaurants and bars may sell and serve alcoholic beverages of the type allowed under such restaurant’s or bar’s existing liquor license in the outdoor areas depicted on the approved site plan … ‘outdoor areas’ means areas contiguous to the restaurant or bar as identified in the approved site plan, and the term ‘bar’ includes taprooms and cocktail rooms,” the directive reads.
No more than 50 customers can be at any establishment at a given time, and tables must be spaced 6 feet apart. Reservations are required, and employees must wear face masks or face coverings, and no more than four unrelated people can share a table. Up to six related people can share a table. While customers are recommended to wear a mask, a mask is not required.
Restaurants must submit a site plan showing the number of tables and chairs planned for their outdoor seating and a copy of their liquor liability insurance if they plan to serve alcohol.
“The regulatory flexibility allowed under this directive is intended to temporarily allow restaurant and bar businesses to overcome local regulatory hurdles that interfere with its efforts to implement its plans to re-open and to operate in accordance with social distancing and other state and federal requirements,” the directive reads. “Restaurants and bars must continue to follow all relevant laws, regulations, rules, executive orders, guidelines, and other applicable authority under city, state, or federal law … this Directive shall remain in place until rescinded by [Lunde] or until the statewide Peacetime Emergency is no longer in effect, whichever occurs first.”
Restaurateurs can register plans online at brooklynpark.org.
