To the editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, but it also presents additional challenges for more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 99,000 right here in Minnesota. As a health care worker and a granddaughter of someone who lost her battle to Alzheimer’s, I see the impacts of social distancing.
That is why I am asking our members of Congress to help the dementia community during this crisis by including provisions in the fourth economic relief package, and I hope you will join me.
I have asked Rep. Dean Phillips and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to support legislation that will protect our most vulnerable residents here in Brooklyn Park. Specifically, I urged them to include these provisions in the next COVID-19 relief package: promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act, the bipartisan Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act and expanded access to credit to larger nonprofits like the Alzheimer’s Association who provide critical support in our community.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging all of our Members of Congress to support these bipartisan policies that will have an impact on millions of families affected by dementia.
To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.
Sarah Dettmann
Brooklyn Park
