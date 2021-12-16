An individual was shot Dec. 5 in Brooklyn Park but it did not result in serious injuries, according to the police department.

Brooklyn Park police offices were dispatched to a report of shots fired at approximately 11:32 p.m. in the 8200 block of Zane Avenue North.

According to the department, the reporting party provided limited information, but told dispatch that someone had fired gunshots at their house.

Arriving officers found an object that had been thrown through the reporting party’s window, but did not find evidence of shots fired.

Officers investigated the scene then departed.

However, after leaving the scene, officers were called back and provided with new information related to a shooting incident.

Meanwhile, a local hospital also reported to police that a victim had arrived for treatment after being shot in Brooklyn Park.

Police believe the two incidents are connected.

The victim had a “superficial injury,” according to a press release.

Officers then located a vehicle with damage from gunfire parked at the hospital.

The Brooklyn Park police department did not immediately respond to request for additional information on the case.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments