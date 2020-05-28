Brooklyn Park’s Tater Daze festival is canceled for 2020.
After the festival had previously been postponed to Aug. 15, the Brooklyn Park City Council unanimously voted to cancel the festival at its May 26 meeting. The council had held off on canceling the event until it became fiscally prudent to do so.
The festival was planned to be hosted in a modified form, without inflatable rides, vendors, a parade, and a modified beer tent and socially distanced crafts.
The cancellation will save the city $27,055. The fireworks cost the city $8,275, and the general Tater Daze event costs $18,780, less $600 in revenue.
The city still plans to host some of its more family-oriented Concerts in the Park and Movies in the Park events in mid-to-late-summer. The fall festival and Norwegian Christmas on the Farm events also remain on the city docket. Eidem Farm staff members also have plans to put together a potato-based community cookbook to celebrate the city’s history.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said that he supported canceling the event because it would be difficult to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing, as the city cannot predict or control people’s actions.
Councilmember Susan Pha said that while she would love to be able to host the event, she agreed with Lunde and felt the city needed to cancel the event.
“We are not going to be able to do social distancing and control the crowd at an event like this,” she said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell concurred.
“I would love to have this celebration of our heritage in our city, but I just don’t know how we’d do that, and I’m not even sure how we’re going to do some of the ones that are still sort of left on the schedule, so hopefully we can figure that out,” said Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner.
While there has been a push in the past to do away with Tater Daze or heavily modify the vent, Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said she doesn’t want this year’s cancellation to result in future cancellations.
“I know there was a movement to kind of do away with Tater Daze in the past ... I just don’t want this to be the open door to do that in 2021 … I want to make sure that we look forward to 2021 and having the best Tater Daze that we’ve ever had,” she said.
