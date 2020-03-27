Diversified Plastics, Inc., a custom plastic-injection molder and digital manufacturer of high-precision thermoplastic components, was named winner of the 2019 Plastics News Excellence in Employee Relations Award.
According to Plastic News, the Excellence in Employee Relations Award is given to companies that excel in this individual category of the Processor of the Year Award. Winners were announced Feb. 26 at the annual Plastic News Executive Forum in Naples, Florida.
Diversified Plastics is located at 8617 Xylon Court, Brooklyn Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.