Diversified Plastics, Inc., a custom plastic-injection molder and digital manufacturer of high-precision thermoplastic components, was named winner of the 2019 Plastics News Excellence in Employee Relations Award.

According to Plastic News, the Excellence in Employee Relations Award is given to companies that excel in this individual category of the Processor of the Year Award. Winners were announced Feb. 26 at the annual Plastic News Executive Forum in Naples, Florida.

Diversified Plastics is located at 8617 Xylon Court, Brooklyn Park.

