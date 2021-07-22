A Brooklyn Park resident who lost her grandfather to an act of domestic violence, and survived a battle with breast cancer with hosting a book launch July 27.
Michelle Perdue will host a launch for her book “Rise and Shine: How to Live a Life of Resilience and Perform at Your Potential,” from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at ModernWell, a co-working space located at 2909 S. Wayzata Blvd., Minneapolis.
Perdue is the founder of Speak to Advance Communications, an actress and poet.
The book launch is open to the public. Tickets to the event are availablef or $17.99 on Eventbrite and include a signed copy of the book. The event will offer food, book signings, a raffle and a question-and-answer session.
