A Brooklyn Park realtor won the Good Neighbor Award at the Minnesota Realtor’s Annual Conference, which was hosted Oct. 6-7 in St. Cloud.

Jerry Moscowitz received the award in honor of this annual toy party, which benefits Toys for Tots.

Mosocwitz and his wife collected more than 1,000 toys in 2020. Since 1986, they have collected more than 10,000 toys.

Moscowitz beat out eight other candidates for the award.

The award recognizes a Realtor who makes a positive impact on their community through volunteer involvement with an organization.

