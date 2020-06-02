Brooklyn Park’s City Council, as well as its police and fire department, first addressed the officer-involved killing of George Floyd and the events that have followed at the council’s June 1 emergency meeting.
During the meeting, the council approved the continuation of temporary, overnight curfews similar to those being implemented in Minneapolis and other surrounding communities.
As of June 2, a curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 3. These curfews could be extended further into the week as the situation continues to evolve. During the curfew, no one may travel on Brooklyn Park streets or in public places, unless they are first responders, members of the media, people commuting to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, or people experiencing homelessness.
In a 5-1 vote, the council approved the extension of overnight curfews. Only Councilmember Wynfred Russell opposed the extension the curfew, and Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner was absent.
Curfews were first enacted at 8 p.m. May 29 and have been in effect nightly since then. Criminal activity during this time has been characterized as minor or minimal in Brooklyn Park.
“First, on behalf of myself and the Brooklyn Park Police Department, we obviously offer our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Floyd,” Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen said. “I can share with you, a week ago when I saw the video for the first time … in subsequent conversations with members of this department, to the officer, we can collectively say that we all find that the video is extremely disgusting, appalling, and quite honestly indefensible.
“Even though it didn’t happen in Brooklyn Park, I think it’s fair to say that police [and] community relations within our community have taken about 20 steps back,” he continued. “The relationships that we’ve worked on for quite some time now are probably fairly shattered, I would venture to guess. With that, we’re going to work our best to re-engage community members and start that healing and listening process with them.”
“This has been a really hard week for all of us,” City Manager Jay Stroebel added.
Enevoldsen also addressed the civil unrest that occurred in Minneapolis and the steps that have been taken by the department to avoid large-scale unrest within the city. The department has shut down all non-patrol activities and increased its overnight presence. While the city has had incidents with individuals attempting to break into and steal from liquor stores, pharmacies and cellphone businesses, the department has not seen arson or attempted arson, or any more organized effort to create further large-scale civil unrest, he said.
Four individuals have been arrested in two of the break-in cases, and in these cases, those arrested were Brooklyn Park residents using the situation to test the police department and the community, he said.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department deployed five of its SWAT team members to a regional so-called Rapid Response Team, which would respond to larger civil unrest in the suburbs. If an event occurs, 25-30 SWAT officers from the collective could respond to the incident rather than the city relying solely on its patrol division for a response, Enevoldsen said.
The community has taken the curfew seriously, and it has made the police department’s job easier in identifying people who are in the city trying to commit criminal acts rather than to peacefully protest or are traveling home, he said.
Fire Chief John Cunningham echoed the condolences offered to family and friends of Floyd, as well as others impacted by his death.
With the massive increase in arson that has occurred in Minneapolis and St. Paul, the fire department has been working jointly with the police for a rapid response and has stood up additional staff, particularly in overnight shifts, Cunningham said. The department has implemented a civil unrest policy and would rely on the police department for protection if responding to a hostile situation, he said.
Councilmember Susan Pha said that she agreed that community and police relations took a significant step backward in the previous week. The city needs to have larger conversations about police operations, policies, procedures and training to ensure that such an event can’t happen again, she said.
“Related to what you saw on the video, that was an assault, and as a result of that, you’re never going to find a policy in a police department that talks about that being a technique … this wasn’t a police technique that’s taught at the Brooklyn Park Police Department or any department across the state. It’s not a technique that was done inappropriately, it’s not a technique that was done too long, it was an assault. And that’s why I think you saw the unprecedented swiftness in which all four of them were terminated as well as being criminally charged by the county attorney,” Enevoldsen said.
Pha said she was more concerned about residents’ access to food than the curfew itself.
The city needs to look at the entire law enforcement landscape and apparatus, but that discussion is for another day, Russell said. With both COVID-19 and the curfew, it has been difficult for people to access stores, particularly if they don’t have access to public transit during the curfew period, he said. With things calming down, the city shouldn’t use a one-size-fits-all approach to the curfew, and the city should waive fees for curfew violations in an effort to rebuild community trust, he added.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson expressed outrage at the killing of Floyd and said the community needs to come together, improve its relationships and have difficult conversations. The city needs to continue to improve its community engagement work, and people are afraid that civil unrest will spread into Brooklyn Park.
“It’s one of those situations where ... people talk about taking one step forward and two steps back,” Councilmember Terry Parks said. “I think this one incident is as we were going one step forward, it took us 200 years back. And it’s something that everybody is going to grieve a little bit different. I don’t condone damage to other people’s buildings, but people are sad.”
He said that he generally heard support for the curfew.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said he received a large number of messages from the general public with concerns about safety following the events in Minneapolis. The curfew has made people feel safe and provides stability across communities, he said. “It has been a great comfort to see things working, see things prepared as a contrast to what happened in Minneapolis … I think that scared everybody … through the weekend, the plan worked.”
Families of police officers and firefighters are also scared, Lunde said. The healing process will take time and hard work, he said, and the city will need to listen to concerns and pull the community together after people process their pain. “Relationships do matter,” he said.
The community has shown overwhelming support for the curfew, Lunde said.
Councilmember Mark Mata concurred with Lunde, saying the 10 p.m. curfew gives sufficient time to address the public’s needs.
Mata questioned whether the citations for curfew violations could rise beyond the misdemeanor level.
