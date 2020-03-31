Brooklyn Park is asking residents to not flush sanitary wipes of any kind down the toilet, even those marked as flushable, as well as paper towels, napkins or other sanitary items, as these types of items can cause sewer backups.

The flushing of these wipes and other items is causing issues with the city’s sewer lines. Non-flushable items include disinfectant wipes, baby wipes and makeup wipes, among other sanitary products.

Only toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet to ensure the system remains unclogged.

Load comments