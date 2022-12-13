Brooklyn Park’s city manager proposed a 9.7% levy increase to the City Council Dec. 5, down from the 12.4% increase approved in the 2023 preliminary levy.

The general fund budget was proposed at $62.8 million, up from the $58.4 million budget that was adopted for 2022.

