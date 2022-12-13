Brooklyn Park’s city manager proposed a 9.7% levy increase to the City Council Dec. 5, down from the 12.4% increase approved in the 2023 preliminary levy.
The general fund budget was proposed at $62.8 million, up from the $58.4 million budget that was adopted for 2022.
“About 81% of the revenues that the city receives comes from property taxes, that’s the bulk majority of the budget,” said LaTonia Green, finance director.
In the general fund, the Police Department budget remains the highest spending category, with a $27.5 million budget for 2023. For 2022, the police budget was $25.7 million.
The Fire Department budget rose from $7.2 million in 2022 to $7.6 million in 2023.
The recreation and parks budget rose slightly from $5.5 million in 2022 to $5.6 million in 2023, while the community development budget rose from $4.3 million to $4.5 million.
Operations and maintenance expenditures rose from $8.2 million in 2022 to $8.9 million in 2023.
For general fund expenditures, salaries account for 51.8% of expenditures, while benefits account for 17.8%.
With most of general fund’s revenue coming from property taxes, 4.7% comes from charges for services, and another 4.7% comes from licenses and permits.
The median value home in Brooklyn Park increased from $272,600 in 2021 to $320,400 in 2022, a 17.5% increase.
A median value homeowner whose home value was static over the past year could expect an $18.54 monthly reduction in the city portion of their property taxes.
Meanwhile, the same homeowner with a 10% value increase could expect to see a monthly $5.66 reduction in their property taxes.
With a 25% increase in home value, median value homeowners could expect to pay $13.65 more per month in property taxes for 2023.
Councilmember Susan Pha said that while the city has not significantly changed staffing levels, costs continue to rise due to factors beyond the city’s control.
“This year more so than any other year, our healthcare insurance costs have gone up dramatically, the costs of products and materials the city uses has gone up quite a bit because of inflation,” she said.
“We really did try” to keep taxes as low as possible, Pha said.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said that some residents may have sticker shock seeing their overall preliminary property tax statement, but the city manager’s proposal will reduce taxes below that figure.
The council initially set the maximum 12.4% rate for the preliminary levy “because there are so many unknowns at that point regarding things that we don’t control around insurance, worker’s compensation, PTSD, things like that,” Jacobson said. “So from that point forward, we as the council said can you bring it below 10%.”
Resident Fernando Rosas said that with his home rising in value despite the fact that he has not “done anything to the property for a long time,” his taxes will increase significantly this year.
Rising costs due to inflation are an issue “in general for everybody,” Rosas said. “The middle class has to pay everything too. You cannot just ask us to support the whole nation.”
Marsha Nelson, a Brooklyn Park resident, also said that her property taxes have gone up an unreasonable amount.
“Our property taxes went up 19.9%,” she said. “Our house is now valued at over $600,000 and believe me, if we could get it we’d be gone right about now. Just with the rate of crime and the cost of living, I’m just kind of beside myself right now.”
Resident Bryant Bentley questioned the city’s process for assessing home values. “Our property taxes are real high, it’s really high out here,” he said.
City staff members expect to propose the final adoption of the budget Dec. 12.
