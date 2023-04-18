Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for April 7-13:
VEHICLE THEFT:
• April 8, 3:10 a.m.; 7200 Camden Avenue North
• April 8, 3:11 a.m.; 5800 Xerxes Avenue North
• April 9, 5:01 a.m.; 5800 Xerxes Avenue North
• April 9, 11 a.m.; 5900 block of Ewing Avenue North
• April 9, 4:30 p.m.; 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 9, 3:30 p.m.; 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 10, 8:42 p.m.; 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 10, 10:47 p.m.; 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 10, noon; 8200 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• April 11, 8 p.m.; 2700 block of Brookdale Court North
• April 12, 7:38 a.m.; 7900 block of Lad Parkway
• April 13, 6:13 p.m.; 300 block of Boone Avenue North
• April 13, 12:39 p.m.; 8900 block of Wyoming Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• April 7, 3:22 p.m.; 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard North
• April 11, 1:53 p.m.; 7400 block of 72nd Lane North
RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY:
• April 7, 9:15 a.m.; 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• April 8, 11:47 p.m.; 5500 block of Irving Avenue North
• April 10, 6:30 p.m.; 8200 block of Thomas Avenue North
• April 11, 3:41 p.m.; 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 12, 10:56 a.m.; 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• April 12, 11:51 p.m.; 7000 block of Unity Avenue North
• April 12, 2:07 p.m.; 7900 block of Quail Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls:
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 174 calls April 6-12. The calls included 129 rescue or emergency medical service calls, 12 fire calls, six hazardous-condition calls and three good-intent calls.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.