Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Sept. 3 at 8:31 p.m., 7700 block of Daleview Drive North
• Sept. 4 at 10:43 p.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
• Sept. 4 at 5 a.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• Sept. 4 at 12 a.m., 8200 block of Zane Court North
• Sept. 5 at 8 p.m., 7800 block of Colorado Avenue North
• Sept. 4 at 8 a.m., 7800 block of Beard Avenue North
• Sept. 6 at 12:19 a.m., 7900 block of Orchard Avenue North
• Sept. 6 at 4:30 a.m., 6500 block of 105th Trail North
• Sept. 7 at 5:22 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 7 at 12:01 a.m., 9000 block of Irving Avenue North
• Sept. 7 at 6:35 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Sept. 7 at 4 a.m., 4800 block of 103rd Avenue North
• Sept. 8 at 6 p.m., 8200 block of 67th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 3 at 3 p.m., 7800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 4 at 12 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Sept. 4 at 4:59 a.m., 4600 block of 85th Avenue North
• Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m., 8700 block of Bass Creek Avenue North
• Sept. 5 at 12:45 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Sept. 5 at 2:37 a.m., 5400 block of 94th Avenue North
• Sept. 7 at 10 p.m., 5500 block of 69th Avenue North
• Sept. 8 at 7:35 a.m., 7800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ROBBERY:
• Sept. 5 at 1:02 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Sept. 6 at 4:10 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 7 at 4:56 p.m., 6400 block of Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 7 at 4:17 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Sept. 6 at 8:05 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 7 at 10:34 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 9 at 7:36 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 9 at 5:45 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 3-9
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 147 calls for the week of Sept. 3-9, including 107 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 fires, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, 10 service calls, 15 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.
