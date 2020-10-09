Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Sept. 24 at 10:15 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Sept. 25 at 9:37 p.m., 6300 block of Welcome Avenue North

• Sept. 25 at 8:33 p.m., 7300 block of 75th Circle North

• Sept. 25 at 12 p.m., 7800 block of Kyle Avenue North

• Sept. 25 at 10 p.m., 8000 block of Brunswick Avenue North

• Sept. 25 at 11:37 a.m., 6500 block of 83rd Court North

• Sept. 26 at 6:50 a.m., 1900 block of Whitewater Trail North

• Sept. 26 at 10 p.m., 9600 block of Linden Lane North

• Sept. 27 at 4:10 a.m., 5700 block of 103rd Avenue North

• Sept. 28 at 9:09 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 28 at 6:53 a.m., 8100 block of Lad Parkway North

• Sept. 28 at 1 a.m., 4100 block of Lane Court North

• Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m., 6000 block of 109th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 26 at 9 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Sept. 28 at 1:27 p.m., 7300 block of 74th Way North

• Sept. 29 at 11:49 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North

• Sept. 30 at 10:15 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Sept. 25 at 1 a.m., 4800 block of Oxborough Gardens North

• Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m., 6300 block of 84th Court North

• Sept. 29 at 12:39 a.m., 7200 block of 76th Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Sept. 24 at 8 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Sept. 27 at 12:57 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 24-30

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 127 calls for the week of Sept. 24-30, including 93 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 hazardous condition calls, 14 service calls, 7 good intent calls, and 11 false alarm and false calls.

