Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Sept. 18 at 11:57 a.m., 5700 block of 88th Crescent North
• Sept. 19 at 8 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 19 at 4 p.m., 9500 block of Noble Parkway North
• Sept. 21 at 5 p.m., 7200 block of Hartkopf Lane North
• Sept. 21 at 4 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Sept. 21 at 3 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 22 at 5:17 p.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 17 at 4 p.m., 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing North
• Sept. 22 at 8 a.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Sept. 23 at 10:25 a., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North
• Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 23 at 1:43 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m., 8100 block of West River Road
• Sept. 21 at 9:15 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Sept. 22 at 6:28 p.m., 5800 block of Xylon Avenue North
• Sept. 23 at 11:47 p.m., 8600 block of Tessman Circle North
ROBBERY:
• Sept. 19 at 10:14 a.m., 9500 block of Noble Parkway North
• Sept. 20 at 5:35 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 17-23
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 145 calls for the week of Sept. 17-23, including 85 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included five fire calls, three hazardous condition calls, 20 service calls, 14 good intent calls, and 18 false alarm or false calls.
