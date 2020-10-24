Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Oct. 8 at 1:37 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Oct. 9 at 10:16 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Oct. 9 at 3:21 p.m., 2900 block of 84th Avenue North

• Oct. 10 at 9 p.m., 3400 block of 74th Court North

• Oct. 12 at 11 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Oct. 12 at 6:50 p.m., 3100 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Oct. 13 at 9:09 a.m., 8400 block of Brunswick Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Oct. 9 at 8:45 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North

• Oct. 13 at 10:44 p.m., 10700 block of Unity Lane North

ROBBERY:

• Oct. 8 at 10:13 p.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North

• Oct. 10 at 12 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Oct. 8 at 4:21 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Oct. 9 at 3:36 p.m., 7000 block of West Broadway

• Oct. 9 at 10:17 p.m., 6600 block of 75th Avenue North

• Oct. 9 at 2:19 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

• Oct. 11 at 8:08 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Oct. 8-14

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 135 calls for the week of Oct. 8-14, including 91 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included four fire calls, one overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, four hazardous condition calls, 13 service calls, six good-intent calls, and 16 false alarm or false calls.

