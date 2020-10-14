Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Oct. 3 at 10 p.m., 5600 block of 85th Avenue North

• Oct. 3 at 11 p.m., 8900 block of Loch Lomond Boulevard

• Oct. 4 at 6 a.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North

• Oct. 5 at 8:30 p.m., 4600 block of 85th Avenue North

• Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m., 6300 block of West Broadway

• Oct. 3 at 10 p.m., 3700 block of Brookdale Drive North

ROBBERY:

• Oct. 5 at 3:40 p.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Oct. 4 at 4:05 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Oct. 5 at 8:33 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Oct. 1-7

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 141 calls for the week of Oct. 1-7, including 92 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, two hazardous condition calls, 16 service calls, 18 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm and false calls.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments