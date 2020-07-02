These are some of the incidents reported to department:
THEFT:
• June 18 at 9:40 p.m., intersection of Douglas Avenue and 63rd Drive North
• June 19 at 6:11 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• June 19 at 7:15 a.m., 8200 block of Riverview Lane North
• June 20 at 1:30 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
• June 21 at 4:45 a.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• June 21 at 8:30 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• June 22 at 3:46 p.m., intersection of 76th and Hampshire avenues north
• June 22 at 11 p.m., 2800 block of 79th Avenue North
• June 23 at 8:58 p.m., 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North
• June 23 at 9:54 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 18 at 7:30 p.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
• June 18 at 5 p.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North
• June 18 at 1 a.m., 9700 block of Oliver Avenue North
• June 19 at 7:15 p.m., 7300 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• June 19 at 2:38 a.m., 9000 block of Woodhall Circle North
• June 19 at 3:07 p.m., 9000 block of Woodhall Circle North
• June 20 at 12:40 a.m., 9200 block of Barrington Terrace North
• June 22 at 6:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 23 at 8:31 p.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North
ROBBERY:
• June 18 at 5:25 p.m., intersection of Xerxes Drive North and Brookdale Avenue North
• June 23 at 10:52 p.m., 7900 block of Yates Avenue North
• June 24 at 6:30 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• June 18 at 7 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 18 at 2:10 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
