Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• July 10 at 6:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• July 12 at 10 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• July 13 at 4:45 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North

• July 13 at 9:50 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• July 14 at 2 p.m., 7000 block of Northland Drive North

• July 14 at 7:46 a.m., 8500 block of Wyoming Avenue North

• July 15 at 7 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• July 14 at 2:30 p.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North

BURGLARY:

• July 9 at 5:19 p.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North

• July 11 at 4:55 p.m., 8200 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• July 16 at 4:55 p.m., 3500 block of Brookdale Drive North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• July 11 at 11:07 p.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway

• July 12 at 8:30 p.m., 1700 block of 84th Court North

• July 15 at 8:50 p.m., 8100 block of Zenith Court North

