Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• July 10 at 6:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 12 at 10 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 13 at 4:45 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• July 13 at 9:50 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• July 14 at 2 p.m., 7000 block of Northland Drive North
• July 14 at 7:46 a.m., 8500 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• July 15 at 7 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• July 14 at 2:30 p.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North
BURGLARY:
• July 9 at 5:19 p.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North
• July 11 at 4:55 p.m., 8200 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• July 16 at 4:55 p.m., 3500 block of Brookdale Drive North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• July 11 at 11:07 p.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway
• July 12 at 8:30 p.m., 1700 block of 84th Court North
• July 15 at 8:50 p.m., 8100 block of Zenith Court North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.