Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• July 31 at 12 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Aug. 3 at 12 p.m., 6800 block of 68th Avenue North
• Aug. 4 at 8 p.m., 6500 block of Boone Avenue North
• Aug. 4 at 3:58 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Aug. 5 at 7:44 a.m., 8300 block of Dupont Avenue North
• Aug. 5 at 3:32 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Aug. 6 at 1:40 a.m., 4400 block of Estate Drive North
• Aug. 6 at 1:40 a.m., 9500 block of Noble Parkway North
ROBBERY:
• July 30 at 5:28 a.m., 6400 block of Zane Avenue North
• July 31 at 7:10 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Aug. 1 at 12:45 p.m., 9900 block of Russell Avenue North
• Aug. 4 at 12:30 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Aug. 4 at 12:57 a.m., 8000 block of Orchard Avenue North
• Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• July 31 at 10:39 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 31 at 5:33 a.m., 7300 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Aug. 1 at 10:30 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• Aug. 3 at 9 p.m., 6300 block of Welcome Avenue North
• Aug. 4 at 11 p.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Aug. 4 at 12 a.m., 9100 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Aug. 5 at 1:27 a.m., 8200 block of Zane Court North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Aug. 1 at 1:55 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 2 at 1:35 p.m., 6600 block of West Broadway
• Aug. 3 at 6:25 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, July 30 to Aug. 5
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 125 calls for the week of July, including 94 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fire calls, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, 4 hazardous condition calls, 5 service calls, 11 good intent calls and 5 false alarm or false calls.
