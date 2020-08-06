Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• July 23 at 9 p.m., 3200 block of 98th Circle North
• July 25 at 11:36 p.m., intersection of 72nd Lane and West Broadway North
• July 26 at 10:58 p.m., 7500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• July 26 at 12 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• July 26 at 11 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• July 26 at 1:55 a.m., 7500 block of Scott Avenue North
• July 26 at 11 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• July 27 at 11 p.m., 7100 block of 62nd and 1/2th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• July 23 at 10:30 a.m., 7800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 26 at 9 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• July 23 at 10:40 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• July 25 at 3:30 p.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North
• July 27 at 3:19 a.m., 7000 block of Northland Circle North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• July 23 at 7:42 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• July 24 at 12:33 a.m., 2700 block of 80th Avenue North
• July 24 at 3:39 a.m., 9400 block of West Broadway
Brooklyn Park fire calls, July 22-28
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 139 calls for the week of July 22-28, including 91 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 6 fire calls, 2 hazardous condition call, 12 service calls, 14 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.
