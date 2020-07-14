Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• July 2 at 10 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• July 2 at 7:30 a.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North

• July 2 at 4:55 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• July 3 at 10 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• July 3 at 8:40 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

• July 4 at 1:16 a.m., 7900 block of Sierra Parkway

• July 5 at 10:33 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 6 at 12:15 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 7 at 5 p.m., 7000 block of 73rd Avenue North

• July 8 at 7 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• July 8 at 11 p.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway North

• July 9 at 2:15 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• July 2 at 6 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• July 3 at 6 p.m., 6000 block of Creekview Lane North

• July 4 at 4 a.m., 7000 block of 62nd Avenue North

• July 6 at 12 a.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North

• July 6 at 1:45 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• July 7 at 12:45 a.m., 10300 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• July 8 at 6:15 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 9 at 5:19 p.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• July 4 at 11:15 p.m., 7900 block of Aldrich Avenue North

• July 5 at 7 p.m., 7400 block of 71st Avenue North

• July 7 at 9:12 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North

• July 7 at 9 p.m., 7400 block of Idaho Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, July 2-8

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 148 calls for the week of July 2-8, including 99 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 13 fire calls, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, 6 hazardous condition calls, 4 service calls, 11 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments