Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• July 2 at 10 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 2 at 7:30 a.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North
• July 2 at 4:55 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• July 3 at 10 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• July 3 at 8:40 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
• July 4 at 1:16 a.m., 7900 block of Sierra Parkway
• July 5 at 10:33 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 6 at 12:15 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 7 at 5 p.m., 7000 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 8 at 7 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 8 at 11 p.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway North
• July 9 at 2:15 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• July 2 at 6 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 3 at 6 p.m., 6000 block of Creekview Lane North
• July 4 at 4 a.m., 7000 block of 62nd Avenue North
• July 6 at 12 a.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• July 6 at 1:45 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• July 7 at 12:45 a.m., 10300 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• July 8 at 6:15 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 9 at 5:19 p.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• July 4 at 11:15 p.m., 7900 block of Aldrich Avenue North
• July 5 at 7 p.m., 7400 block of 71st Avenue North
• July 7 at 9:12 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• July 7 at 9 p.m., 7400 block of Idaho Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, July 2-8
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 148 calls for the week of July 2-8, including 99 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 13 fire calls, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, 6 hazardous condition calls, 4 service calls, 11 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.
