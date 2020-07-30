Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• July 17 at 9:47 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• July 17 at 12:50 p.m., 4400 block of 80th Avenue North
• July 17 at 11 p.m., 3600 block of 84th Circle North
• July 18 at 9:12 a.m., intersection of 73rd Avenue and Zane Avenue North
• July 18 at 1 a.m., 2000 block of Whitewater Trail North
• July 19 at 12:38 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 20 at 6:20 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• July 20 at 9 p.m., 9100 block of Brunswick Avenue North
• July 21 at 6:42 p.m., 8000 block of Douglas Drive North
• July 21 at 5:46 p.m., 5400 block of 85th Avenue North
• July 21 at 12:11 p.m., 7900 block of West River Road
• July 21 at 12 a.m., 10300 block of Oregon Court North
BURGLARY:
• July 16 at 4:55 p.m., 3500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• July 17 at 9 p.m., 6200 block of Douglas Drive North
• July 17 at 5 a.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• July 18 at 12 a.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North
• July 18 at 12 a.m., 7400 block of Imperial Drive North
• July 21 at 6:22 a.m., 2400 block of 96th Way North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• July 16 at 12 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North
• July 18 at 4:29 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, July 16-22
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 113 calls for the week of July 16-22, including 77 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 fire calls, 5 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 4 good intent calls, and 16 false alarm or false calls.
