Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Jan. 11 at 9:32 p.m., 7900 block of Lee Avenue North

• Jan. 11 at 7 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Jan. 12 at 7 a.m,, 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Jan. 12 at 11 a.m., 7300 block of Fremont Avenue North

• Jan. 15 at 2:45 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

ROBBERY:

• Jan. 10 at 9:10 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North

• Jan. 11 at 1:29 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• Jan. 12 at 10 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North

• Jan. 12 at 10:03 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 6 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Jan. 9 at 7:14 p.m., 8900 block of Douglas Drive North

• Jan. 10 at 7:20 p.m., 7900 block of Zane Avenue North

• Jan. 12 at 2:22 p.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 9-15

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 171 calls for the week of Jan. 9-15, including 141 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 1 fire, 2 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 4 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.

