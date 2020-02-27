Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Feb. 13 at 12 p.m., 4700 block of Edinbrook Terrace North

• Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Feb. 15 at 12:01 a.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., 4800 block of 85th Avenue North

• Feb. 17 at 4:54 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Feb. 18 at 7:31 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North

• Feb. 18 at 6:18 p.m., 5200 block of 77th Avenue North

• Feb. 19 at 12:07 a.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Feb. 20 at 12:13 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Feb. 17 at 7:56 p.m., 6300 block of 67th Avenue North

• Feb. 19 at 2 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Feb. 15 at 6:54 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North

• Feb. 16 at 11 p.m., 7500 block of 62nd Avenue North

• Feb. 18 at 8:15 a.m., 6200 block of Zealand Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Feb. 15 at 1:35 a.m., 7700 block of Perry Avenue North

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 179 calls for the week of Feb. 6-12, including 148 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 4 fires, 1 hazardous condition call, 7 service calls, 7 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm and false calls.

