Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Feb. 13 at 12 p.m., 4700 block of Edinbrook Terrace North
• Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 15 at 12:01 a.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., 4800 block of 85th Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 4:54 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 18 at 7:31 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• Feb. 18 at 6:18 p.m., 5200 block of 77th Avenue North
• Feb. 19 at 12:07 a.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Feb. 20 at 12:13 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 7:56 p.m., 6300 block of 67th Avenue North
• Feb. 19 at 2 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 15 at 6:54 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
• Feb. 16 at 11 p.m., 7500 block of 62nd Avenue North
• Feb. 18 at 8:15 a.m., 6200 block of Zealand Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 15 at 1:35 a.m., 7700 block of Perry Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 6-12
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 179 calls for the week of Feb. 6-12, including 148 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 4 fires, 1 hazardous condition call, 7 service calls, 7 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm and false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.