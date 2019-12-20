Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Dec. 6 at 3 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Dec. 6 at 9 p.m., 7600 block of Scott Avenue North
• Dec. 6 at 3 a.m., 7300 block of Beard Avenue North
• Dec. 7 at 8:20 a.m.. 7500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Dec. 8 at 3:41 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North
• Dec. 9 at 10:28 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 11 at 5:39 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Dec. 12 at 1:01 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• Dec. 12 at 7 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 12 at 3:18 a.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 12 at 11:51 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 5 at 6:05 a.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 5 at 5:19 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 6 at 6:50 a.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Dec. 9 at 10 p.m., 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., 6600 block of Cherokee Lane North
• Dec. 10 at 1:27 a.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• Dec. 10 at 9:14 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• Dec. 10 at 5:59 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North
• Dec. 12 at 9:30 a.m., 6600 block of West Broadway
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 8 at 12:41 a.m., 7900 block of Zane Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 5-11
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 197 calls for the week of Dec. 5-11, including 144 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 4 fires, 3 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, 2 hazardous condition calls, 7 service calls, 16 good intent calls, and 21 false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.