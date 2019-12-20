Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Dec. 6 at 3 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Dec. 6 at 9 p.m., 7600 block of Scott Avenue North

• Dec. 6 at 3 a.m., 7300 block of Beard Avenue North

• Dec. 7 at 8:20 a.m.. 7500 block of 63rd Avenue North

• Dec. 8 at 3:41 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North

• Dec. 9 at 10:28 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 11 at 5:39 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Dec. 12 at 1:01 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North

• Dec. 12 at 7 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Dec. 12 at 3:18 a.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 12 at 11:51 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 5 at 6:05 a.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 5 at 5:19 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 6 at 6:50 a.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Dec. 9 at 10 p.m., 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North

• Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., 6600 block of Cherokee Lane North

• Dec. 10 at 1:27 a.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North

• Dec. 10 at 9:14 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North

• Dec. 10 at 5:59 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North

• Dec. 12 at 9:30 a.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Dec. 8 at 12:41 a.m., 7900 block of Zane Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 5-11

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 197 calls for the week of Dec. 5-11, including 144 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 4 fires, 3 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, 2 hazardous condition calls, 7 service calls, 16 good intent calls, and 21 false alarm or false calls.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments