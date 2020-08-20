Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Aug. 6 at 1:40 a.m., 4400 block of Estate Drive North

• Aug. 6 at 1:40 a.m., 3400 block of 98th Circle North

• Aug. 7 at 9 p.m., 2900 block of 85th Avenue North

• Aug. 8 at 12 a.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North

• Aug. 9 at 8:30 p.m., 8200 block of Morgan Avenue North

• Aug. 9 at 3 p.m., 10000 block of Zane Avenue North

• Aug. 11 at 2:40 a.m., 3400 block of 77th Avenue North

• Aug. 11 at 11:30 a.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Aug. 8 at 12 a.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Aug. 8 at 3:20 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m., 5900 block of 96th Lane North

• Aug. 9 at 10:22 p.m., 3200 block of 85th Avenue North

• Aug. 11 at 8:54 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m., 8200 block of Halifax Court North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Aug. 7 at 8:29 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Aug. 8 at 6:25 a.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Aug. 6-12

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 143 calls for the week of Aug. 6-12, including 98 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included three fires, 10 hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 12 good intent calls, and 10 false alarm and false calls.

