Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Aug. 27 at 10 p.m., 5200 block of 91st Cresent North

• Aug. 27 at 2:29 p.m., 7000 block of 91st Trail North

• Aug. 28 at 5:50 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Aug. 28 at 3:30 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane

• Aug. 31 at 9:08 p.m., 2000 block of 75th Court North

• Aug. 31 at 12:48 p.m., 3900 block of 85th Avenue North

• Aug. 31 at 1:11 p.m., 3900 block of 85th Avenue North

• Sept. 1 at 4:19 p.m., 5500 block of 69th Avenue North

• Sept. 1 at 8 p.m., 7200 block of Zane Avenue North

• Sept. 1 at 7:10 p.m., 8900 block of Zane Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Aug. 27 at 12:03 a.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Aug. 28 at 6 p.m., 4300 block of 85th Avenue North

• Aug. 28 at 3:40 p.m., 9900 block of Scott Avenue North

• Aug. 31 at 5:25 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

• Sept. 1 at 3 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Aug. 29 at 10:01 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Aug. 29 at 1:22 a.m., 7700 block of Georgia Avenue North

• Aug. 31 at 11:56 a.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

• Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Aug. 27 to Sept. 2

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 170 calls for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, including 113 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included five fire calls, three hazardous condition calls, eight service calls, 25 good-intent calls, and 16 false alarm or false calls.

