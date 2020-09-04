Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• Aug. 20 at 9:54 a.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North

• Aug. 21 at 4 p.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Aug. 21 at 9 p.m., 6300 block of 84th Court North

• Aug. 21 at 8 a.m., 8400 block of Sheridan Avenue North

• Aug. 22 at 10 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Aug. 24 at 12:47 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North

• Aug. 25 at 8:38 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

• Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., 8500 block of Jefferson Lane North

• Aug. 26 at 1:50 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Aug. 26 at 8:11 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Aug. 26 at 9:02 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• Aug. 26 at 5:29 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Aug. 25 at 10 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m., 7700 block of Zane Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Aug. 22 at 9 p.m., 7100 block of West Broadway

• Aug. 23 at 10:01 p.m., 4300 block of Shari Ann Lane North

• Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., 8500 block of Xylon Avenue North

• Aug. 26 at 12 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Aug. 26 at 12 a.m., 8200 block of 97th Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Aug. 20 at 12:24 p.m., 8200 block of Halifax Court North

• Aug. 21 at 9:42 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• Aug. 24 at 10:04 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Aug. 20-26

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 149 calls for the week of Aug. 20-26, including 112 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 fire calls, 5 hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 10 good-intent calls, and 10 false alarm or false calls.

