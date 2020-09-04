Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Aug. 20 at 9:54 a.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North
• Aug. 21 at 4 p.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Aug. 21 at 9 p.m., 6300 block of 84th Court North
• Aug. 21 at 8 a.m., 8400 block of Sheridan Avenue North
• Aug. 22 at 10 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 24 at 12:47 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North
• Aug. 25 at 8:38 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North
• Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., 8500 block of Jefferson Lane North
• Aug. 26 at 1:50 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 26 at 8:11 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 26 at 9:02 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• Aug. 26 at 5:29 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Aug. 25 at 10 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m., 7700 block of Zane Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Aug. 22 at 9 p.m., 7100 block of West Broadway
• Aug. 23 at 10:01 p.m., 4300 block of Shari Ann Lane North
• Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., 8500 block of Xylon Avenue North
• Aug. 26 at 12 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Aug. 26 at 12 a.m., 8200 block of 97th Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Aug. 20 at 12:24 p.m., 8200 block of Halifax Court North
• Aug. 21 at 9:42 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 10:04 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Aug. 20-26
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 149 calls for the week of Aug. 20-26, including 112 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 fire calls, 5 hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 10 good-intent calls, and 10 false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.